Douglas Johnson Jr. is waiting. Inside the Richmond City Justice Center, there’s not much else to do.
“It's only a matter of time before an outbreak gets there,” his attorney, Ashley Shapiro, with the Richmond Public Defenders office said at a recent bond hearing, referencing the global COVID-19 pandemic.
That's the grim prognosis most criminal justice experts have for local jails and state or federal prisons: It's just a matter of time. Inmates are confined in close and closed spaces that don't allow for social distancing.
Late Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Corrections announced that three prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19, as well as three department employees and one contractor. On Thursday, an employee at a juvenile detention center was confirmed to have the virus.
But jails - where the length of stay averaged just 17 days in 2017, according a study by the legislature’s Joint Commission on Health Care - are perhaps more vulnerable to the spread of disease. In comparison, the state’s 29,000 prison inmates in 2017 were incarcerated for an average of six years.
Kim Rolla, interim director of the Civil Rights & Social Justice Program for the Legal Aid Justice Center, said it is difficult to maintain safe social distances in either prisons or jails.
"Jails are just like prisons in that way but there’s another aspect of them makes them potentially even worse than prisons for the spread of infectious disease and that’s what people call 'churn,'" she said.
Richmond jail officials have stopped visitation, recreation and programming from outsiders in hopes of minimizing the risk of anyone bringing the coronavirus into the facility. They've limited movement inside the jail, doubled laundry and heightened the focus on cleaning and hygiene. Employees and contractors, like the jail's 24/7 medical staff, have their temperature taken before their shift, according to an email from the Richmond Sheriff's Office.
Still, Johnson waits. He is housed in a group of cells the jail calls a pod. There are about 80 inmates on his pod, he estimated during a recent phone call from the facility.
“You can’t social distance yourself in jail,” he said. “I’m close to four or five people right now.”
The pod is broken into two tiers, Johnson said. The upper tier has one-man cells. The lower level has 24 cells with two men in each of them; that’s where Johnson’s been held since October.
“We close together,” he said. “If it gets in one pod, everyone in the pod gets it.”
He first heard about the virus early last month, but he said he hasn't noticed many changes by jail staff in terms of prevention.
“They came through with a can of Lysol,” Johnson said.
Deputies don’t wear masks or gloves, he said, and the inmates aren’t allowed hand sanitizer. Last week, he said a jail employee took the temperature of everyone in the pod.
“We try to clean or rooms,” he said. “There ain’t really nothing we can do.”
The judicial system has likewise suspended any non-emergency hearings, meaning Johnson is unsure when his next court date will take place. His second appeal for bond was denied on March 20. A trial on a pair of firearms charges, scheduled for last week, was continued.
So he continues to wait.
Johnson said he was hopeful when he heard about the calls from advocates for the release of non-violent offenders to thin the number of people in jails and prisons – the Virginia Associate of Criminal Defense Lawyers joined chorus Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam and his administration. Few, if any, have been released from his pod, Johnson said.
The governor has recommended that law enforcement use summons rather than arresting and introducing new people into the jails. The state's parole board has been considering cases on an expedited basis and approved 96 releases in March, a 153% increase over the prior month.
In an email, Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving said new inmates are held in an intake area until their arraignment on charges, then held for one to three days for evaluation. They are then moved to the jail’s pre-classification section for about 14 days before being put into general population, Irving said.
Local and regional jails primarily hold people who have not been convicted and are awaiting trial and those convicted of misdemeanors or felonies with relatively short sentences. Prisons hold persons convicted of felonies and have a sentence of at least one year.
“I think it’s really important for us to (consider) the humanity for people that are in the jail and how risky it is for them to be there but also to know that choosing to maintain a high jail population in the midst of a pandemic like this is endangering everyone," said Rolla, with the Legal Aid Justice Center. Her sentiments are shared by the ACLU of Virginia, the public defenders office and other advocacy groups.
But local law enforcement disagree. Many, including Richmond's Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin, have said that jails are safer where there are no known cases of the virus and have limited access and 24-hour medical care.
“We feel that the jail is probably the safest environment to be in right now,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Karl Leonard. "I think it’s doing a disservice to let them out of jail right now.”
But Johnson said he, and other inmates, are waiting nervously.
“The feeling is, kind of like, scared,” he said as the connection cut in and out. “People want to go home. I’d rather fight the corona out there than in here.”
The 19-year-old John Marshall graduate doesn’t consider himself violent, nor do his attorneys. As a juvenile, Johnson participated in an alternative sentencing program as part of his sentence for two grand larcenies, in which he became heavily involved in his community. He participated in Art 180, RISE for Youth, and Tedx programs where he lobbied for juvenile justice reform and was instrumental in the closure of the state juvenile detention center.
But because his new charges involve a weapon, there is a presumption against bond in his case.
Marissa Boyce, another one of Johnson’s attorneys, said it’s misleading to talk about violent offenders because Virginia’s code considers many crimes violent that wouldn’t be in other states.
Boyce said those held awaiting trial, like Johnson, are facing two unknowns: “Not only are you trapped waiting for someone to get (COVID-19), but you also don’t even know when you’re going to get out.”
All he can do is wait, and hope for the best.
Staff writers Frank Green and Mark Bowes contributed to this report.
