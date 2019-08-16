Family and friends of Dominic Christian, a 33-year-old gunned down on North 25th Street two weeks ago, stood around a cross that marks the spot where he died in Richmond’s East End.
His wife, Maticca Christian, stood strong as they gathered Friday evening for a vigil in his honor. Others who spoke broke down, but she condemned the gun violence and anger that took her husband.
His mother, Jacqueline Christian, wailed: “Come home, baby.”
One of his best friends, Marvin Ruffin, took a long swig from a can, then poured the last of the liquid onto the sidewalk just beside the cross that bore a photo of the victim and his nickname, Loco, in blue and white jewels.
“We rolled together, we cried together,” Ruffin said, wiping his wet eyes as he spoke. “Y’all don’t understand.”
A woman from the crowd responded: “Yes, we do. We family. We’re unbreakable.”
A cousin, Roslynn Christian, described him as a joker; another relative said that once he and his wife, Maticca, got together, they were always kidding around.
“He wasn’t perfect,” said Maticca Christian, who goes by Ticca. Their 12-year-old daughter stood silently beside her. “But he was perfect for me. The hurt I’m enduring, it’s indescribable.”
Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 2, officers responded to the sound of gunfire they heard in the 1100 block of North 25th Street, about half a block from the 1st Precinct headquarters. They found Dominic Christian, of the 2500 block of Ford Avenue, lying in the road; he had been shot multiple times.
Police identified a second victim when he arrived at a local hospital seeking treatment for wounds he suffered in the same shooting.
Samuel E. Williams, 30, was apprehended without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force the day of the shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny. Additional charges are pending, police said.
Detectives believe the shootings happened after an altercation between Williams and the two victims.
“It doesn’t have an effect on you until you pull that trigger,” Ticca Christian said, urging men in the city to put down their weapons. “It affects those people that are left behind. Once you pull that trigger, you take a life and you can’t ever get that life back.”
Anyone with information about this double shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
