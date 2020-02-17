Police lights

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Petersburg gas station on Sunday night.

Police were called to the BP gas station in the 1900 block of East Washington Street at 8:05 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. Officers and EMS found two male victims with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the two shooting victims were part of an attack on a third male. Surveillance video shows a fourth male in a black hooded jacket, black pants and a white T-shirt approach the fight and begin shooting.

One victim was shot in the left forearm and was taken to a hospital. The second victim, who had a bullet graze his hip, refused treatment.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212, to use the P3 Tips app or to visit P3tips.com.

