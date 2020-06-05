An attorney, who attended a protest at the foot of the Robert E. Lee monument Monday evening, is suing a handful of Richmond police officers for tear-gassing kneeling demonstrators more than 20 minutes ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew.
The plaintiff, Johnathan Arthur, is a lawyer with the firm, Thomas H. Roberts & Associates, which handles personal injury and civil rights claims and filed the suit Thursday on Arthur's behalf.
The civil lawsuit seeks $50,000 for violating Arthur's First and Fourth Amendment rights, as well as excessive force, assault and battery. Ten unidentified officers, listed at John Doe 1-X, were named as the defendants, as opposed to the city or police department.
Two hours after the incident, after previously defending the action twice, the police department apologized on Twitter and promised discipline for officers caught on video deploying the tear gas and aggressively pursuing and spraying people with OC spray.
Mayor Levar Stoney condemned the action saying "it should not have happened," also saying that the officers would be punished.
The suit called the attack "unprovoked, and without warning." It described the police department's "skirmish line" formation as an "ambush tactic used in military conflicts around the world."
Officers in the skirmish line fired tear gas at those assembled, who "were kneeling with their hands in the air chanting 'hands-up don't shoot,' to undeniably and visibly demonstrate the peaceful nature of the current protest and to show that they were no threat to the officers," the suit reads.
"At no time prior to the ambush was the assembly at the General Robert E. Lee memorial violent. At no time prior to the ambush did the assembly at the General Robert E. Lee memorial commit any property destruction. At no time prior to the ambush was the assembly at the Robert E. Lee memorial attempting to damage, deface or destroy it," it continues.
Arthur was gassed twice during the incident, the suit alleges. The gas was fired at the assembly, where he was near the front, right flank, and again when they retreated.
The Constitution protects free speech and the right to assemble in the First Amendment, and against unreasonable force from police in the Fourth. The suit alleges that officers were "malicious, reckless, callous and deliberately indifferent" to these rights.
Andrew T. Bodoh, one of the firm's attorneys, said in an email that the suit is directed at the officers, rather than the city or police department because "constitutional claims can only be against the municipality (e.g., the City or it agency, the Police Department) if the action was part of a policy, pattern, or practice of the municipality, rather than the actions of individual officers or employees."
Further investigation is warranted before the firm could bring a claim against the city or police department, he said.
Haskell C. Brown III, the interim city attorney, said he has not been served with the lawsuit. His predecessor, Allen Jackson, was actually listed on the suit to be served, since the officers were not known. Brown said he couldn't comment on pending or threatened litigation.
