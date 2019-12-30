Authorities in Chesterfield County are asking the public for help finding a man they say fled his home while under house arrest.
Jai Alquan King, 30, of the 8900 block of Germont Avenue in Chesterfield County, is accused of removing a GPS monitor he had been required to wear while on house arrest and leaving his home, the Chesterfield Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday.
King was serving a 26-month sentence for convictions in Chesterfield for petit larceny and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, the release said. He now is wanted on a charge of felony escape.
Anyone with information about King's whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Emergency Communications Center at (804) 748-1251.
Guess he didn't like the jewelry he got for Christmas, Feds be after you now, Happy New Year ...
