Two Bumpass residents have been identified as the persons killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash on West Patrick Henry Road that left three others injured.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Tonna Jean McKinney, 68, and Shena Marie McKinney, 20. The relationship between the two women was not available Wednesday.

The 2:12 p.m. accident occurred just east of the intersection with Tower Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck traveling west crossed the dotted lines and collided head-on with an eastbound sedan. Authorities initially said the pickup's driver crossed a solid line, but corrected that information on Wednesday.

The driver of the sedan, Tonna McKinney, and front passenger, Shena McKinney, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the sedan and the driver of the truck were taken to area hospitals. No information was available on their condition.

The sheriff's office said that after his release from the hospital Wednesday the driver of the pickup truck, Ernest Edmund Johnston, 41, of Montpelier, was arrested for driving under the influence. He is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.

