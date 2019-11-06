Two Bumpass residents have been identified as the persons killed in a Tuesday afternoon traffic crash on West Patrick Henry Road that left three others injured.
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office identified the deceased as Tonna Jean McKinney, 68, and Shena Marie McKinney, 20. The relationship between the two women was not available Wednesday.
The 2:12 p.m. accident occurred just east of the intersection with Tower Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a pickup truck traveling west crossed the dotted lines and collided head-on with an eastbound sedan. Authorities initially said the pickup's driver crossed a solid line, but corrected that information on Wednesday.
The driver of the sedan, Tonna McKinney, and front passenger, Shena McKinney, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others in the sedan and the driver of the truck were taken to area hospitals. No information was available on their condition.
The sheriff's office said that after his release from the hospital Wednesday the driver of the pickup truck, Ernest Edmund Johnston, 41, of Montpelier, was arrested for driving under the influence. He is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
He was charged in Henrico with DWI First Offense in April 2019 which was reduced to Reckless Driving with a suspended 12-month sentence in August 2019. And a three-month license suspension except for travel to/from work, doctor, and church. I wonder which of the three he was traveling to/from? His driving record has nine other moving violation charges. Virginia's current law requires only repeat drunken-driving offenders or those convicted with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher to have an ignition interlock device in their car.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.