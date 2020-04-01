Powhatan County authorities and the animal law unit of the Virginia Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday exhumed the bodies of four horses buried on property leased by the owner of a popular trail-riding operation, who is charged with abusing five other horses that were found severely malnourished.
After the decomposing remains of the dead horses were removed from a shallow grave, samples of their bone and tissue were seized. The samples will be sent to a laboratory for forensic testing and determination of cause of death, said Powhatan Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert Cerullo.
Cerullo, along with Powhatan sheriff’s animal control officers and members of the attorney general’s office, spent roughly six hours recovering the horses’ bodies that were buried on property used by Nathaniel White Feather, 60, for his now-defunct White Feather Trail rides and Literacy Program in the 3400 block of Pleasants Road.
A veterinarian confirmed the remains were “equine in nature,” Cerullo said.
White Feather, a self-described “horse whisperer” who said he’s been a professional horseman for more than 30 years, has been charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty/neglect after Powhatan authorities in mid-February initially discovered 10 horses in poor condition on the property.
They had no access to water and little food, the sheriff’s office said in a report. Some of the horses were covered in “rain rot,” and at least one had a halter embedded in its face as if it hadn’t been removed in months.
After returning to White Feather’s farm on March 9, authorities found only five of 10 horses still on site; three days later they executed a search warrant and seized the remaining five horses after consulting with a veterinarian about their condition.
On March 20, a Powhatan judge ruled the surviving horses were in need of medical care and should be forfeited to the state. The judge said the horses had been “kept in a condition that put them in danger of their heath or life.”
Alicia Mahar, executive director of Circle A Home for Horses in Virginia Beach, a nonprofit horse rescue operation, testified at the hearing that between October 2018 and August 2019, she allowed White Feather to adopt 10 horses for what he described as a program for kids that included trail riding, and all the horses she made available at that time were in excellent health.
Mahar said her organization checked with White Feather periodically, and “at all times were told the horses were thriving.”
But on March 3, after receiving photos of the horses from the sheriff’s office that she said were “devastating,” she made arrangements to retrieve them on March 5.
Mahar said after finally reaching White Feather to make the arrangements, he told her that only five horses were available to pick up; the remaining five were dead.
White Feather was charged with five counts of animal cruelty on March 12, and authorities placed five additional charges against him on March 23.
Last week in a telephone interview, White Feather said he was “devastated by all of this” and indicated that the allegations he mistreated the horses are erroneous.
“You can talk to people that know me, that know my love and care for horses, and they [know] this isn’t correct,” he said. However, he acknowledged that his horses were “thin.”
White Feather described himself as a horse “behavioralist,” or horse whisperer, who is experienced in getting to the core of a horse’s problem, should it have a mean disposition or other behavioral issue.
