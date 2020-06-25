A Hanover County man and avowed Klu Klux Klan leader’s bond appeal was denied by Henrico Circuit Judge John Marshall on Thursday morning.

Harry H. Rogers, 36, was initially charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery after driving through a crowd at an organized Black Lives Matter protest in Henrico County on June 7.

On Thursday, Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor brought additional charges against Rogers, including four counts of assault with hate crimes, two counts of felonious attempted malicious wounding and one count of felony hit and run.

In its investigation, Henrico County Police interviewed 25 direct witnesses and obtained and executed a search warrant at Rogers’ residence, where they found several firearms and KKK memorabilia.

Police also found that Rogers had attended the August 2017 white supremacist Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, during which Heather Heyer, a counter-protester to the rally, was killed after a white nationalist rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters. Rogers later protested at Heyer’s funeral.

Rogers’ white supremacist affiliations were what led Taylor to pursue assault with hate crime charges, which carry a minimum sentence of six months.

