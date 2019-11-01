ambulance lights

Crews found the body of an unidentified male at the site of a warehouse fire in South Richmond early Friday.

Firefighters responded at 2:30 a.m. to the fire at 2 S. Thurman Street, which is a block west of Jefferson Davis Highway. 

The fire reached a second alarm, which means additional units were called to battle the blaze. The fire department reported at 7 a.m. that the fire was marked under control.

At 1:21 p.m., the Richmond Fire Department tweeted that "crews located a male down inside the structure."

The cause of the person's death, as well as the cause of the fire are still being investigated.

