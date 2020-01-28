Chesterfield County police are investigating after a body was found in a car Tuesday morning in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road just north of Providence Elementary School.
Police received a call at 6:31 a.m. in reference to a vehicle crash with injuries in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is south of the Powhite Parkway extension, according to the department's online active police call page.
But the crash call has evolved into a death investigation with a significant police response. As of 10:45 a.m., at least a dozen police cars were in the area, along with a mobile command center. The authorities also have marked off part of the neighborhood with yellow tape.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that a death investigation was underway but she could not immediately provide additional details.
