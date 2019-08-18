Richmond police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the Manchester Bridge on Sunday.
About 12:05 p.m., police officers joined personnel from the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services who had responded to a call from someone who had seen the body, Richmond police said. Firefighters launched a boat and recovered the body.
No other information was immediately provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.