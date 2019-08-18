Police lights day

Richmond police are investigating after a man’s body was found near the Manchester Bridge on Sunday.

About 12:05 p.m., police officers joined personnel from the Richmond Department of Fire and Emergency Services who had responded to a call from someone who had seen the body, Richmond police said. Firefighters launched a boat and recovered the body.

No other information was immediately provided.

