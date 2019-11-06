Police lights

The discovery of a Charles City man's body at the site of a Richmond warehouse fire is being investigated as a homicide.

Richmond police said the body of Anthony S. Wheeler, 35, was found Friday after crews extinguished a fire in a warehouse on Thurman Street in the city's South Side. Firefighters first responded to the fire at 2:22 a.m. Friday.

Police said Wheeler had been shot and was unconscious when firefighters found him. He died at the scene. The state medical examiner's office will determine Wheeler's cause of death. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Godwin at (804) 317-6922 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

