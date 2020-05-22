Police lights

Dinwiddie County authorities said a man found dead earlier this week off Rainey Creek Road near the Town of McKenney was killed in a homicide.

The victim was identified as Zackary Elan Scott, 23, who has ties to Hopewell and Prince George County, Dinwiddie Sheriff's Major William Knott said in a release.

On Wednesday, the body of a white male – later identified as Scott – was discovered in a ditch about one mile south of Rainey Creek Road, off state Route 40. A person walking in the area discovered the remains between 7 and 8 a.m. that day.

Knott said Scott's cause of death was not being released due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Scott's death is Dinwiddie's first homicide since 2018, Knott noted.

Anyone with information about the death can call the Dinwiddie Sheriff’s Office at (804) 469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 861-1212

