A longtime former office manager for a utilities-related company with strong community ties in Chesterfield County has been sentenced to serve six years in prison for stealing nearly $720,000 over three years in a "betrayal of trust."
In an upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Edward A. Robbins Jr. sentenced Carlisa Kay Jackson, 52, of Richmond, to a six-year active term in a case he noted was the largest in magnitude he'd seen in his years as an attorney and a judge.
Jackson was the sole employee responsible for handling the financial transactions of Bernard Huff Inc., a general contracting company based in Chesterfield that lays drainage pipe along Chesterfield roads.
The owner's daughter, Deborah Wayland, testified during Wednesday's sentencing hearing that Jackson "completely broke the trust that the family had in her after she had become very close with them over the years," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Catherine Gray.
"Her main testimony was really how hurt she is for her [elderly] father, that the stress of this has had such a negative impact on his health," Gray said. "The business has not closed but they are suffering financially, in terms of making up for what was taken."
The theft was discovered on April 10 of last year, when Huff was alerted by his bank that his business account was overdrawn. Huff and bank employees then identified numerous fraudulent purchases and notified Chesterfield police, Gray said.
Authorities determined, and Jackson later confessed, that she had written checks to herself and sent money to 16 other recipients not authorized to receive payments using the company's business account. She told investigators that she would write about three fraudulent checks a month for about $600 each.
The additional recipients of the embezzled funds included various family members and other businesses and financial institutions not connected to Huff Inc. Gray noted that Jackson had several businesses registered in her name with the State Corporation Commission.
Jackson, who was paid $15.75 an hour at Huff, also admitted to using the company's PayPal account to obtain money orders to pay rent and utilities for some of her family members, Gray said in summary of evidence.
"She had no idea how much she spent," said Gray, adding that Jackson said she was a single mother with three children and eight grandchildren for which she had custody.
"It appeared she was paying her own personal bills [with the stolen funds], and personal bills for other people," Gray said. "She also said she was taking trips and things of that nature."
Detectives determined that Jackson took a total of $719,157 over three years, beginning in 2016 and ending in April 2019.
On Wednesday, the judge entered a restitution order for $120,000, which Jackson must pay in monthly allotments after she's released.
Gray said the restitution was limited to $120,000 because the amount of prison time calculated under state sentencing guidelines for a defendant convicted of embezzlement does not increase for a theft over $120,000.
"It was also considered that the defendant is not unemployed, and there is literally no way that we felt she would be able to pay all this back," the prosecutor said. "And that was something that was discussed with the victim and his family as well."
