Body camera footage from the two Henrico County police officers who entered a woman's home near Short Pump during a welfare check Tuesday morning shows they both shot at her after she emerged from a bathroom and charged at them with an ax, a detail that conflicts with the police chief's initial account of the incident.
The footage - shown to reporters in a conference room at the county's Public Safety building Friday afternoon - began with the officers on Gay E. Plack's back porch, where they then enter the home through an unlocked door and shout her name and identify themselves as police. They search upstairs and downstairs in the home and come to a locked bedroom door they eventually kick down. One officer then enters a dark bathroom attached to the bedroom while holding a flashlight and Plack barges out, swinging an ax with a two-foot-long handle and charging at the other officer.
"No, no, no. Put that down," the officer says before shooting her. The other officer also fires his weapon from behind Plack in the frenzied few seconds in which four gunshots are audible.
As Plack is bleeding on the ground, one officer says: "Ms. Gay, why'd you do that? We're just trying to help you."
Plack, 57, had struggled for years with bipolar disorder and had been involuntarily committed to hospitals several times, Plack’s older brother, Bob Bostock, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Thursday. He said his sister was 5-foot-4.
The officers, whose identities haven't been released by the department, didn't immediately give first aid to Plack, who died from her wounds, because they thought she only had a superficial wound to her hand, Henrico Police Chief Humberto Cardounel told reporters Friday after the video ended.
"What we have seen here comports with a reasonable use of force," he said. "I feel confident in the officers' actions."
It is unclear whether gunfire from both officers struck Plack, who died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. But Cardounel released a video Thursday - the department's first explanation of the incident in the two days after it happened - in which he described one officer retreating from the woman and another officer shooting her as she then came toward him swinging her weapon. Cardounel said Friday that he didn't mean to mislead anyone Thursday in the video and that he had focused on the officer who had no escape route as Plack charged at him.
"The officer at that point literally had less than four seconds to make a decision, although he made several attempts and pleaded for her to stop and for her to desist," Cardounel said in the Thursday video. "She continued to come at him with the ax. And the officer had to make the most difficult decision in his life and his career, which was to use deadly force."
Only one of the two officers - the one who was being charged at by Plack - had a Taser as well as a gun. The video shows the Taser was never used.
Henrico police allowed reporters to view the video taken on both officers' body cameras, but prohibited reporters from taking photos or videos of the footage and have not released it publicly. Cardounel said he has offered to let Plack's family view the videos, but that so far they haven't seen it.
Cardounel's nearly six-minute video message on Thursday was the only update police had provided since Tuesday, when they did little more than identify Plack and say their officers were involved.
So two fully trained peace officers in the room and the ONLY way they could overcome a poor mentally ill 5’4” woman was to shoot her dead in her own house?
In England the cops generally don’t carry guns and it is almost unheard of for a cop to shoot a citizen. We’re paying these guys to protect us.... not to kill us.
