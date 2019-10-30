Hicks and Lynch

Hicks

 Courtesy of FBI

Virginia State Police said Wednesday night that missing Louisa County teenager Isabel Hicks is safe and her alleged abductor, 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch Jr. of Bumpass, is in custody.

No other details were immediately released.

Lynch had been wanted on felony abduction charges in the disappearance of Hicks, 14, also of Bumpass.

Police said Hicks was taken from her home early in the morning of Oct. 21. Lynch is an ex-boyfriend of Hicks’ mother, according to officials.

Authorities narrowed in on a 2-mile radius in Hanover County after Hicks and Lynch were spotted in Montpelier on Monday night.

This is a developing story. For the latest, go to Richmond.com

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription