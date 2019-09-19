When they were growing up years ago in New Jersey, Gay Ellen Plack and her two brothers saw how difficult life could be for family members struggling with bipolar disorder.
Their mother suffered from the mental illness, as did their maternal grandmother and their mother's sister, recalled Plack's older brother, Bob Bostock, in an interview on Thursday.
Years later, Bostock started noticing some of the familiar signs in his sister when Plack was in her late 20s or early 30s. She was a creative person and an artist who sometimes felt that her medications were hindering her enjoyment of life, her brother said. She would stop taking the medicine from time to time, which sometimes led to her involuntary commitment at hospitals.
In recent weeks, Plack had been taken to a hospital for three days, Bostock said. On Sunday she went to a friend's house and told him and his wife that her medication wasn't working properly and she was feeling off, he said. Two days later, police officers were summoned to Plack's home in Short Pump in western Henrico and fatally shot her inside the house.
Henrico police officially have released little information about the circumstances leading to Tuesday's shooting, but a law enforcement source has confirmed that Plack had a hatchet when she was shot by the police.
Bostock, who lives in New Jersey, said the family is outraged and cannot understand why two trained police officers would use deadly force against a 57-year-old, 5-foot-4-inch woman, even if she had a hatchet.
"In my view, we cannot conceive of any justification for the use of deadly force in this situation," he said. "We just want to understand what happened. We want to know what the department is going to do to fix it."
"Clearly, she wasn't a danger to herself," Bostock said. "The people who were supposed to go help her, they were the danger."
Henrico police have released few significant details describing how the encounter unfolded over the past few days. On Wednesday, they said the police chief would make a statement about the case on Thursday. And on Thursday afternoon, a spokesman said that a release was forthcoming.
Bostock said he is angered by the shortage of information being released.
"You get the facts quickly and you get them out or your credibility starts to diminish," said Bostock, who has worked for three decades as a speechwriter and communications director in the public and private sectors. "The speculation starts to run rampant."
Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Thursday that all Henrico patrol officers receive crisis-intervention training, to include de-escalation techniques.
"We are investigating the matter," Taylor added. "We've had the opportunity to review body-worn footage. We are continuing to work with Henrico police to obtain some additional information."
Police on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act from the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they release video of the incident.
Bostock also took issue Thursday with the requirement under Virginia law that a person who is taken against their will to a hospital under a temporary detention order, or a TDO, can only be held for 72 hours.
"You can't treat somebody with this disease in three days," he said.
On three or four occasions over the past decade, Plack had been committed involuntarily for three days at a time, including once after she was hanging around a train station and acting strangely, he said.
When Plack and her brothers were young and the family was living in Fair Lawn, N.J., their mother was taken to a hospital without her consent and had to stay there for about a month before she was stabilized, Bostock said. He said that the relatively long stay at the hospital was crucial to effectively treat her disorder.
"That's why my mother lived to be 81," he said.
Bipolar disorder causes shifts in mood and energy, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Moods range from extremely energized to very sad and hopeless.
In Virginia, emergency workers for local or regional behavioral health agencies evaluate people held under emergency custody orders to determine whether they pose a threat to themselves or others, or cannot take care of themselves because of their illness. If they meet the criteria, the worker can issue a TDO to require involuntary treatment in a private or state facility for up to 72 hours.
Once a TDO is about to expire, the person can be committed to treatment for up to 30 days, but only after a due-process hearing before a special justice. The person is entitled to legal representation in the hearings, which normally are conducted in the hospital. The commitment period can be extended for additional 30-day periods after hearings before a special justice.
***
Henrico police have said they received a call at 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday to Plack's home in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court in the Wellesley subdivision near Pump and Three Chopt roads.
The police have not said who summoned them to the home, but Plack's next-door neighbor, Pamela Abada, said that a police officer told her that Plack's doctor had requested a welfare check at the home.
Police Lt. Matt Pecka said officers arrived at about 10:30 a.m. and that Plack was shot inside the home "just after 10:30."
Abada said she was outside her home when the Henrico officers arrived and that she saw them walk around Plack's yard and go up to the front door.
Abada went inside her home briefly and when she came back out, the police were inside Plack’s house, where she lived alone. They came outside again and were shining a flashlight into Plack’s bedroom through a window. After the police went back inside Plack’s house, Abada heard three gunshots, she said. Plack was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
The state medical examiner's office on Thursday said that Plack died of a gunshot wound to abdomen.
Abada said she spoke to Plack's son on Wednesday, the day after the shooting, and he told her that the police had shot his mother in her bedroom.
The police have not said whether Plack let them inside the home, but Bostock said that is extremely unlikely, given his sister's history of wanting to avoid being hospitalized at all costs.
"There's no way she would have let them in," he said. "She hated going to the hospital because it was a scary place."
Under the Fourth Amendment, police generally may not enter a home without a search warrant, said Betty Layne DesPortes, a longtime Richmond-area defense lawyer.
One exception to this rule, she said, is the "emergency exception," also known as the "exigent circumstances exception." This exception recognizes the right of the police to enter and investigate when someone's health or physical safety is genuinely threatened, she said.
"This reflects the commonsense principle that 'preservation of human life is paramount to the right of privacy' that is protected by the Fourth Amendment," Desportes said in an email, citing case law.
"A related exception is the 'community caretaker doctrine,' which recognizes that the police owe duties to the public, such as rendering aid to individuals in danger of physical harm and providing services in an emergency."
***
Long before Gay Plack began to suffer from mental illness, she nearly died of spinal meningitis when she was 2 years old, her brother said.
The experience led her to pursue a career in nursing. "She remembered the care that the nurses had given her," Bostock said.
Plack got her nursing license around age 21 and ultimately settled in Richmond with her husband and worked as a nurse in a cardiac care unit.
She met her husband at a United States Military Academy West Point football game when he was a cadet. They were married in about 1985 and moved to Texas, North Carolina and the Baltimore area before settling in the Richmond area. The couple had a son, who lives in the Richmond area, and a daughter, who lives in San Francisco, but they divorced several years ago, Bostock said.
Growing up, Plack had been popular and outgoing in high school, her brother said. As an adult, she was creative and kept a beautiful home and "really knew how to entertain in style."
Her state of mind would deteriorate whenever she would stop taking her medication. "It's very, very typical of the disease and it's what makes it so insidious," Bostock said.
In 2011, the Virginia Nursing Board accepted Plack's voluntary surrender of her nursing license after she reported to the board that she had been hospitalized the previous year for mental health issues.
"My sister fought harder than anyone can imagine to combat the terrible disease which had her in its clutches," he said in an earlier email on Thursday.
"Gay was a kind, generous, vivacious, caring person, with a joy for life, a hearty laugh, tremendous artistic talent, and a deep and abiding love for Jesus, her family, and her many caring and supportive friends. She did not deserve to die this way, terrified in her own home by police officers, sent there to help her, who instead ended her life."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
As a man in my 60s, I believe it has become much more common in recent years for police to shoot to kill, even when circumstances suggest that shooting to neutralize a suspect instead might be possible and appropriate.
When guns are on hand otherwise harmless situations can go south fast.
In this case.... another mentally ill person lying dead.
"Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides.
Women and children are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house.
The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.”"
I certainly hope Senator Creigh Deeds will look into this situation, too. It is Thursday and still the Police Department seems to be delaying releasing their information. That just smells bad...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.