Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., 61, of Richmond, was one of two Virginia men killed Sunday in a fatal crash involving two pickup trucks in Reno County, Kansas.

Gottwald and Michael K. Burnett, 65, of Lynchburg died in the crash, along with James L. Paige, 59, of Haven, Kansas. Gottwald and Burnett were in one truck, and Paige in the other.

Sources have confirmed Gottwald is the oldest son of Bruce C. Gottwald, former head of NewMarket Corp. the parent company of Afton Chemical and Ethyl Corp.

The Reno County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived on the scene of crash at 11:35 a.m. on Sunday and found two pickups with heavy front end damage. EMS confirmed the three men died on the scene.

Reno County is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita.

Gottwald is the former chairman of First Colony Corp., a Lynchburg-based insurance company, which was acquired by a subsidiary of General Electric in 1996. 

Gottwald's younger brother Thomas E. "Teddy" Gottwald is chairman, president and CEO of NewMarket Corp. He's the third generation of the family to lead the chemical company.

In 1998, the Gottwald family was among Richmond's richest with an estimated $1.35 billion fortune.

(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)

