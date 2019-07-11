A burglary suspect was tased by deputies in New Kent County after allegedly pointing a gun in the direction of a deputy.
New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said in a news release that the incident happened on Tuesday after deputies responded at 10:50 p.m. to a call of an individual attempting to forcibly enter a home in the 7800 block of Plum Point Road.
When deputies arrived, the suspect had fled but a description of the suspect vehicle was provided to deputies. The vehicle was located a short distance away. Deputies said the suspect became combative, resisted arrest and displayed a firearm, pointing it in the direction of a deputy. The suspect was tased and taken into custody. He was evaluated by EMS on the scene.
The sheriff identified the suspect as Isaac Alim Newman, 32, of 8005 Point Lookout Road in West Point. Alim has been charged with burglary in the nighttime, assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, possession of a concealed weapon and public intoxication.
Alim is being held without bond in Henrico Regional Jail East.
If this thug pointed a gun at an officer, then he deserves 30 years in jail with NO chance of parole, gun crimes should not be tolerated by anyone.
dont point a gun at a cop
