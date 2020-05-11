A 5-month-old red and white Holstein calf was found wandering in North Richmond over the weekend.

The 1,200-pound cow, which the staff of Richmond Animal Care and Control named Buttercup, was discovered in the 2200 block of Barton Avenue, according to social media posts from both RACC and Richmond police.

Several Fourth Precinct officers responded to the scene, while RACC Officer Leech lassoed the calf. Officer Amanda Acuff, with the police department's mounted unit, brought a horse trailer and took Buttercup to the police's horse barn, where it was placed in a stall beside the mounted unit's horses, Scooter, Toby, Jimmy and Aslan.

After asking for help on social locating its owner, the shelter's staff said Buttercup would be adopted.

