A California woman has been charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Henrico County that left one passenger dead and another critically injured.
About 2 a.m. Wednesday, 29-year-old Sheonta D. Malbrough of Sacramento, Calif., was driving a 2018 Nissan Altima on westbound I-64 when the car went off the right side of the ramp at Exit 178, for West Broad Street, and struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
A passenger, 33-year-old Denise S. Abraha of Sacramento, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A second passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Sacramento whose name was not released, was hospitalized in critical condition. Malbrough, the driver, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
State police determined that speed was also a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation.
So sad. Will she get a 12 month sentence like the driver who killed three adults and an unborn child in a nearby county?
