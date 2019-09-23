A few cars caught fire in the basement of a parking garage in Richmond's Shockoe Slip on Monday morning, but no injuries were reported.

Heavy smoke spread to several floors of the garage, located at 100 Virginia St., but the fire was isolated to the vehicles, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

The emergency call came in at 10:42 a.m., and the fire was marked under control by 11:33 a.m. Richmond fire Lt. Chris Armstong said two or three cars were damaged.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

