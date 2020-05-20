Eli Cranston

Eli Cranston

 Petersburg police

The state medical examiner's office said the cause and manner of death are still pending for Eli Cranston, 32, who was found dead May 2 in the Blackwater Swamp area of Fort Lee.

Fort Lee police found Cranston's body while conducting a search for him with Petersburg and Prince George County police.

Cranston went missing April 25. His car was found deserted near Courthouse Road and Bull Hill Road.

Fort Lee police referred questions about the case to Petersburg police, who has taken the lead in the investigation, but Petersburg authorities have not released anything about the case since Cranston's body was found.

Cranston was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School and John Tyler Community College in Chester, according to his obituary.

Cranston loved partying with friends, rapping, dancing, traveling, shopping and playing video games, his obituary said.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email