An unspecified number of juveniles will be facing charges in connection with the July 25 shooting of a teenager at South Taylor Street Park in Ashland.
A spokesman for the Ashland Police Department said Thursday that because the investigation continues and because of the ages of the suspects their identities will not be released.
"Although there is certainly evidence of criminal activity that led up to the meeting of these teenagers, to address some community speculation, there appears to be no links to gang activity whatsoever," said Chief Doug Goodman in a prepared statement.
"We appreciate our partnership with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney as we continue this investigation and pursue criminal charges," added Goodman, who also thanked the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and the public for their assistance.
Police said that around 11:46 p.m., officers responded to the South Taylor Street Park in the 700 block of South Taylor Street after a reported shooting.
When they arrived, police found a teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Hanover County Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment. The shooting victim continues to recover, said police Thursday.
