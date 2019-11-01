Virginia State Police have identified a man who died in a crash Friday morning in Charles City County.
Police responded at 4:20 a.m. to a crash on State Route 5 near Holly Point Road.
Police said Justin L. Williams, 29, of Charles City County, was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey minivan eastbound on Route 5 when the vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road hitting several trees.
Police said Williams was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the van. He died at the scene.
The crash is still being investigated.
