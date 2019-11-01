Police lights
Stock Image

Virginia State Police have identified a man who died in a crash Friday morning in Charles City County.

Police responded at 4:20 a.m. to a crash on State Route 5 near Holly Point Road.

Police said Justin L. Williams, 29, of Charles City County, was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey minivan eastbound on Route 5 when the vehicle crossed the center line and went off the left side of the road hitting several trees. 

Police said Williams was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the van. He died at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription