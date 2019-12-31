Ninety law enforcement agencies in Virginia are operating 82 sobriety checkpoints and 730 "saturation patrols" over the holiday, the governor's office said Tuesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam's announcement about the 18th annual Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign sought to remind Virginians to travel safely over the New Year’s Eve holiday, and to combat deaths caused by drunken and distracted driving.
“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s celebrations, but it’s important that you do so without putting yourself or others in danger on our roadways,” Northam said. “I urge all Virginians to designate a sober driver, call a friend, or take advantage of public transportation and taxi and ride share services. We also thank our law enforcement professionals for their hard work this holiday season — this effort is about reducing impaired driving and saving lives.”
In 2018, 278 people lost their lives on Virginia roads as a result of alcohol-impaired driving, which was almost 34 percent of all traffic fatalities, the news release said, adding that data show that drunken driving deaths spike around the holidays. Nationally, the percentage of traffic fatalities caused by drunken drivers was 38 percent during the 2018 holiday season, the release said.
In partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization efforts, 90 law enforcement agencies across the state, including local and Virginia State Police, are operating 82 checkpoints and 730 saturation patrols "this holiday season," the news release said. The release did not say on exactly which days the checkpoints and patrols would be in place, and did not provide locations for any of the checkpoints.
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program, a nonprofit organization, serves as the project director for Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign, which is funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Checkpoint Strikeforce combines high-visibility enforcement with research-based advertising to remind Virginians to make the responsible decision to get a safe ride home.
“Law enforcement professionals are on our roads every day of the year to protect citizens, and we need people to do their part during one of the busiest and most heavily-traveled times of the holiday season,” said Kurt Erickson, president and CEO of the Washington Regional Alcohol Program. “Together, these increased patrols and advertising campaigns work to raise awareness, deter would-be drunk drivers from getting behind the wheel, and prevent unnecessary tragedy.”
Complementing the high visibility enforcement, Checkpoint Strikeforce is running a surround-sound ad campaign called “Act Like It.” The campaign reminds viewers that it's irresponsible to drink and drive and that if you are old enough to drink, act like it — and get a safe ride home. To review alternative transportation options and to see the 30-second ad, visit www.ActLikeIt.org.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is part of a research-based multi-state, zero tolerance initiative designed to get impaired drivers off the roads using checkpoints and patrols along with education about the dangers and consequences of driving while intoxicated. Virginia’s Checkpoint Strikeforce campaign is supported by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles to the nonprofit and Falls Church-based Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP).
