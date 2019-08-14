Chesterfield County Courthouse

The main Chesterfield County Courthouse at 9500 Courthouse Road contains the Circuit and General District courts.

 CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

A suspicious substance received in the mail on Wednesday morning at the Chesterfield County Courthouse has forced authorities to close the circuit court clerk's office until further notice. The rest of the courts building remains open to the public.

The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they were made aware of the suspicious substance at 8:45 a.m., and the immediate area in the clerk's office was secured by sheriff's deputies and Chesterfield police. Chesterfield Fire & EMS, along with Virginia State Police, responded to the scene.

State police are working to contain and retrieve the substance for analysis and identification, a state police spokeswoman said.

No injuries were reported among staff members in the affected office. An investigation is ongoing.

