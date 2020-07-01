A 71-year-old man who over the course of a decade victimized 40 people, including fellow church parishioners, in a $7 million fraud was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison Wednesday.
Leonard J. Cipolla, married for 50 years and with no prior criminal record, owned Tate Street Trading Inc. Between 2009 and 2019. He solicited money from investors in Virginia, New York and Washington, D.C., telling them that he was an experienced and successful trader in commodity futures and options.
He pleaded guilty last September to charges of mail fraud and for failing to register as a commodity pool operator and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. to a prison term of 121 months.
In court papers Cipolla's lawyer asked Gibney to impose a prison term of two years. Prosecutors asked for a term of just over 10 years, noting that Cipolla started stealing from the very first investment given him in June 2009.
"From the start, defendant lied and stole from his investors," wrote the U.S. attorneys office. "He did not quit stealing money from people until the government executed a search warrant at his home and place of business in April 2019."
In asking for a significant sentence, prosecutors told Gibney that most of Cipolla's clients "were fellow parishioners, friends, or referred to him by mutual friends or acquaintances. Some victims described meeting him through church, and through defendant's involvement in the Knights of Columbus."
He stole some inheritance from an orphan, and from retirement, pension and college savings accounts from others, said the government. Some victims were not only harmed by the loss, but felt the additional shock and pain of having referred others to Cipolla who were also victimized, said prosecutors.
A commodity trading pool operator solicits money from others to make trades on futures contracts and is required to be registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
Cipolla was not registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission - as required - as a trading pool operator. In addition, he provided many investors with account statements that purported to show the investments were safely intact and growing at the promised rate of return.
He also told investors that he was qualified to manage tax-deferred retirement accounts, and that he would roll an investor’s existing individual retirement account into a managed, tax-deferred IRA. In addition, he provided many investors with account statements that purported to show the investor’s principal was safely intact and growing at the promised rate of return.
Cipolla used only a fraction of the investment money to actually trade in the futures market.
He used $2.5 million for his own expenses - including the purchase of an ultra-light aircraft, a sports car and a pickup truck - and $3 million to repay earlier investors to make it appear he was a successful commodities trader, said the government.
In all, investors lost $5 million, among them an elderly woman who slept in her bathtub with a space heater because she could no longer afford to operate her home's furnace.
Cipolla's lawyer, Paul G. Gill, asked in a sentencing memorandum that a sentence of two years be imposed.
Gill argued that because of his age Cipolla is not going to commit new crimes, has had prostate cancer and suffers from other medical issues including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.