Firetruck lights generic

Because drought conditions have created an "extraordinary" fire hazard throughout Chesterfield County, the fire marshal has declared that all permitted open burning is prohibited countywide indefinitely, meaning it is "unlawful for any person to burn leaves, trash, debris, tree and garden trimmings and land clearing debris," according to the Chesterfield Fire and EMS Department. 

"This declaration shall remain in effect until the conditions change and the prohibition has been terminated," a news release said. "Although recreational fires are not prohibited, the Fire Marshal strongly discourages any use of open flame during this ban."

Hanover and Henrico counties also announced burn bans Thursday.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription