Because drought conditions have created an "extraordinary" fire hazard throughout Chesterfield County, the fire marshal has declared that all permitted open burning is prohibited countywide indefinitely, meaning it is "unlawful for any person to burn leaves, trash, debris, tree and garden trimmings and land clearing debris," according to the Chesterfield Fire and EMS Department.
"This declaration shall remain in effect until the conditions change and the prohibition has been terminated," a news release said. "Although recreational fires are not prohibited, the Fire Marshal strongly discourages any use of open flame during this ban."
Hanover and Henrico counties also announced burn bans Thursday.
