A 2-year-old girl died Wednesday as a result of injuries she suffered in her home's swimming pool two days earlier, according to Chesterfield County police.
About 10:20 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 4300 block of Lilking Court in Chester to investigate a possible drowning.
The girl, who lived at the house, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. She was removed from the water by other residents of the house, who performed CPR on the child until officers and rescue personnel arrived. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died Wednesday. Her identity was not released.
Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
