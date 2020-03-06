A Chesterfield County man accused of fatally stabbing his wife on Wednesday was charged 10 days earlier with assaulting her during an incident in which he threatened to kill himself with a knife, court papers say.
Leonidas Diaz, 50, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mirian A. Diaz, 48, after police responded to the family's home in the 1800 block of Stone River Road and found the wife fatally stabbed.
On Feb. 23, Diaz was charged with assaulting his wife of nearly 30 years during an early morning encounter at their home, according to warrants filed in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
In a criminal complaint outlining the assault, police responded at 2:10 a.m. to a call about a possible domestic assault. One of the responding officers wrote that when he asked Diaz about the circumstances of the call, he refused to explain what happened but insisted that any statements given by his wife would be accurate.
The officer then spoke with Mirian Diaz, and with the help of the couple's children, was able to overcome a language barrier. The wife and other family members said Diaz had been drinking and began to argue with his wife after accusing her of cheating, the complaint says.
When the wife tried to leave, Diaz "shoved her and grabbed her preventing her departure." Once she managed to break free and was preparing to leave, Diaz walked into the kitchen and acquired a knife, which he placed against his throat.
"He then threatened to kill himself if Mirian left," the officer wrote in the complaint.
The officer said he smelled alcohol on Leonidas Diaz' breath, and he admitted he had been drinking.
Following the incident, Diaz' wife filed an emergency protective order against her husband that barred him for having any contact with her. But the order expired on Feb. 26 and the wife did not seek to extend or renew the order, according to court records.
The assault complaint said the couple had been cohabiting as husband and wife for almost 30 years.
Diaz was convicted in Chesterfield five years ago of driving while intoxicated and sentenced to serve 10 days in jail.
Diaz, who is being held without bond, is scheduled to appear April 2 in Chesterfield Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on both the murder and assault charges.
