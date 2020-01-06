A train apparently struck and killed a Chesterfield County man early Sunday morning in Richmond, the police said Monday.
At about 4:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the railroad tracks near the 2500 block of Hopkins Road for a report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a man down and unresponsive near the tracks. He had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a train, the police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.
Authorities identified the man as Joshua M. Carter, 36, of the 2600 block of Colony Village Drive in North Chesterfield.
Amtrak detectives also responded, and the investigation continues. Richmond police detectives are working closely with Amtrak and CSX to determine the exact time when a train passing through the area apparently struck Carter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant W. Skinner at (804) 646-6670.
Memo it is Trespassing to be walking on train tracks and it you wear ear pods listening to music you don’t hear the train. Why was he walking on the train tracks
