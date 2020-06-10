Everett L. Bolling Jr.

Everett L. Bolling Jr.

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police have charged a Chesterfield County man with first-degree murder in the April death of a woman who was found shot inside a car in the Oakwood area of the city's East End.

Everett L. Bolling Jr., 36, was arrested this past Friday, according to police. In addition to the murder charge, he is facing a firearms charge as well.

Around 6:50 a.m. April 9, officers found 31-year-old Francesca Harris-Scarborough suffering from a gunshot wound. She was inside a vehicle in the 3400 block of Blakey Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email