Following a nearly year-long investigation, police have arrested a Chesterfield County man and charged him in the hit-and-run death of a mother of four who was struck by a car as she was walking along Chinaberry Drive in the Chesterfield Village Apartments.
Patrick E. Nolan, 34, is accused of striking Selene Galvan-Santos, 30, and fleeing the scene in the early hours of Sept. 30, 2018, after Galvan-Santos had left her nearby apartment in the 7500 block of Marbrett Drive, police said.
Nolan lives in the same apartment complex, in the 7600 block of Bannockbarn Drive, which is three-tenths of a mile from where Galvan-Santos was fatally injured. The apartment complex is just north of Midlothian Turnpike and west of Chippenham Parkway.
Galvan-Santos had argued with her husband that evening and the two were trying to "cool off" as they walked along Chinaberry Drive at about 3:20 a.m. As the couple continued to walk toward Boulders Parkway, the victim's husband, Anibal Perez, would later tell police that he saw a dark-colored sedan coming toward them, the authorities said.
He tried to signal the car to slow down with his flashlight, but it apparently had no effect. Within seconds, his wife was struck and critically injured.
The vehicle never stopped. It drove past the couple and into the complex before driving out the same way it came.
"So they would have driven right past the victim again," Chesterfield police Sgt. James Lamb said last November as police pleaded for witnesses to come forward.
Galvan-Santos suffered severe blunt-force trauma on impact and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died.
Police got a break in the case last week after receiving information from the state lab on some items recovered from the crash scene.
"The items we sent to the state lab actually came back linking us to a vehicle," Lamb said Monday. Those items, which Lamb declined to identify, led investigators to a specific make, model and color of a vehicle.
"We did our research on that, which led us to Mr. Nolan's vehicle, which matches the information from the state lab," Lamb said.
Investigators then interviewed Nolan on Friday and placed him under arrest.
"There is damage on his vehicle consistent with the crash," Lamb said of the defendant's 2006 Toyota Matrix.
Galvan-Santos was the second victim of a hit-and-run fatality in Chesterfield in a little over a month. On Aug. 25, 2018, Elias Camacho, 4, died after a driver slammed into the rear of the boy's family's car that was stopped on Belmont Road to make a turn.
But unlike the first fatality, which resulted in police locating and arresting the driver, the Galvan-Santos case had stumped investigators.
Jose A. Gonzalez-Flores, 29, was sentenced in April to four years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and two other offenses in connection with the death of 4-year-old Elias. He had been convicted three times before for having no driver’s license and two times for driving under suspension.
