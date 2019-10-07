A woman was killed in an alcohol-related crash after a car driven by her husband went the wrong way on Midlothian Turnpike and went airborne before landing on state Route 288, the Chesterfield County police said Monday.
The incident unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. on Saturday. Chesterfield police gave the following account of how the crash happened:
A 2017 Honda Pilot, driven by 62-year-old Samuel J. Blair Jr., turned left from Watkins Centre Parkway onto Midlothian Turnpike and traveled east in the westbound lanes. The Honda then ran off the road "and into the median between the Midlothian Turnpike overpass over Route 288," said a news release from the police department.
"The vehicle traveled down the median, struck an embankment, went airborne and crossed several lanes of traffic before landing in the southbound lanes of Route 288," the release said.
Blair and one of his passengers were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police said. His wife, Cynthia D. Blair, 61, who also was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She and her husband lived in the 14200 block of Leafield Drive in the Rosemont neighborhood
Samuel Blair has been charged with driving while intoxicated in relation to this crash. He remains in the hospital and additional charges are pending, the police said.
As the investigation continues, anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.