Bernard E. Smith

Bernard E. Smith

 Chesterfield County police

An 18-year-old Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a 79-year-old Lyft driver who was giving the suspect a ride early Monday in a killing that occurred in the same block as the suspect's home.

Bernard E. Smith, 18, of the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the slaying of Franklin L. Farrens, 79, who lived near Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road in Chester, about 20 miles away from the scene of his killing.

Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton said Farrens was employed through Lyft as a driver for the ride-sharing company and that Smith was his passenger. Investigators believe Farrens was fatally shot in his four-door Volkswagen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Road.

"The Lyft fare terminated in the neighborhood that we believe [the suspect] is residing in," Thornton said.

A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured an image of Farrens' car colliding with a homeowner's mailbox about 4 a.m. before rolling across the street and into a parked car. The footage also showed a person running from the scene.

"We have looked at that and we have used that as part of our theory of what happened," Thornton said. "So that has been a benefit."

"We did canvass quite a few neighbors and homes in that area and Ring doorbell cameras and home surveillance cameras ... are very common in that area," he added. "And we were able to develop some additional evidence that was helpful in the case."

Police said at this point there is no indication that Farrens was killed during a robbery.

"We're still working on a reason why all this happened," Thornton said, adding, "We may never know."

Smith was not charged with first-degree murder, which requires premeditation.

"The more suitable charge as this point is second-degree murder," Thornton said.

Police received a call at 6:31 a.m. Monday reporting a car crash with injuries in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road and south of the Powhite Parkway extension.

But the crash call quickly evolved into a homicide investigation with a significant police response.

Smith is being held without bond pending an appearance today in Chesterfield General District Court.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription