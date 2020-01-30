An 18-year-old Chesterfield County man has been charged with fatally shooting a 79-year-old Lyft driver who was giving the suspect a ride early Monday in a killing that occurred in the same block as the suspect's home.
Bernard E. Smith, 18, of the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the slaying of Franklin L. Farrens, 79, who lived near Old Bermuda Hundred Road and Golf Course Road in Chester, about 20 miles away from the scene of his killing.
Chesterfield police Capt. Jay Thornton said Farrens was employed through Lyft as a driver for the ride-sharing company and that Smith was his passenger. Investigators believe Farrens was fatally shot in his four-door Volkswagen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Providence Road.
"The Lyft fare terminated in the neighborhood that we believe [the suspect] is residing in," Thornton said.
A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera captured an image of Farrens' car colliding with a homeowner's mailbox about 4 a.m. before rolling across the street and into a parked car. The footage also showed a person running from the scene.
"We have looked at that and we have used that as part of our theory of what happened," Thornton said. "So that has been a benefit."
"We did canvass quite a few neighbors and homes in that area and Ring doorbell cameras and home surveillance cameras ... are very common in that area," he added. "And we were able to develop some additional evidence that was helpful in the case."
Police said at this point there is no indication that Farrens was killed during a robbery.
"We're still working on a reason why all this happened," Thornton said, adding, "We may never know."
Smith was not charged with first-degree murder, which requires premeditation.
"The more suitable charge as this point is second-degree murder," Thornton said.
Police received a call at 6:31 a.m. Monday reporting a car crash with injuries in the 2900 block of Providence Creek Road, which is in a neighborhood off Courthouse Road and south of the Powhite Parkway extension.
But the crash call quickly evolved into a homicide investigation with a significant police response.
Smith is being held without bond pending an appearance today in Chesterfield General District Court.
I’ve never used Lyft, but its pay structure is like Uber’s, riders have to pay in advance. So what reason would this young man have to shoot his driver?
Thug. Murderer. Scum. Pretty much sums up who the punk is who killed the old man.
Take a good look. This is what broken families are "raising" in the ''hoods.' Kids without a conscience. "Stop and frisk" would make a huge difference in this type of crime, but Democrats consistently oppose the very remedy that would help. Instead they go after law-abiding gun owners. Then blame senseless crimes like this on guns.
Another kid... too young to smoke ... out and about with a deadly gun.
They’ve already ruled out pre-meditation. So angers flared for some reason and, since there was a gun available, someone was shot and killed.
And the GI Joe cosplayers from the VCDL are telling us we don’t need common sense gun control laws? Shyeah. Right.
Drake, if the laws against MURDER and carrying a concealed weapon weren't of concern to this thug, why would ANY gun law deter him? Criminals don't obey gun laws!
Exactly
Good police work. Hopefully the gun is off the street. Sure are a lot of guns in the hands of 18 year old men (?) in and around RVA.
