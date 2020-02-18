A Chesterfield County man has been arrested and charged with murder in last week's stabbing death of a neighbor known to the suspect, police said.
Chesterfield investigators have charged Carl A. Wilkins, 30, of the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Avenue, with second-degree murder in the Feb. 10 slaying of Jamar R. Golightly, 33.
Police said their investigation indicates that a verbal altercation preceded the stabbing, and that Wilkins and Golightly were friends. They lived on the same street.
Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a report of a man who had been stabbed outside a home in the 7200 block of Cherry Hill Park Avenue, which is part of Winchester Green Apartments just off Jefferson Davis Highway about two miles south of Chippenham Parkway.
Upon arrival, police found the man - later identified as Golightly - unconscious on the front porch of a residence not far from where he lived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
