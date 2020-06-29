A Chesterfield County man has been charged with recklessly handing a firearm in the the early Monday morning death of a friend with whom he lived, police said.
Jamieson P. Miller, 23, of the 17300 block of Genito Road, was charged early Monday with felony reckless handling of a firearm in the death of his friend, Roy K. Long Jr., 34, who lived at the same address. After Long was shot, he died after being taken to a local hospital, police said.
Police said they were called to the men's home about 1 a.m. for a report that a man had been inadvertently shot. Upon further investigation, police said it appears Long and Miller were both handling a handgun when it discharged.
"At this point I don't think we really want to get into all of the details as far as how the gun's possession was going back and forth, or what exactly they were doing," said Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner, citing the ongoing investigation. "We don't at this point believe that there was any intent, or any maliciousness, as far as the gun going off. It appears to be an accident."
Police did not say which man owned the firearm.
A third man, who also lived at the home, was asleep at the time of the shooting, Conner said.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
