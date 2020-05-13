A Chesterfield County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy, and police are seeking the public's help in identifying other potential victims.

Robin M. Thomas, 40, of the 5300 block of Hunt Master Drive, was arrested March 4 and charged with three counts each of aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. He is accused of inappropriately touching the boy on several occasions.

The investigation continued after Thomas' arrest and "at this point detectives believe Thomas may have additional victims," police said in a release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email