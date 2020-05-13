A Chesterfield County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old boy, and police are seeking the public's help in identifying other potential victims.
Robin M. Thomas, 40, of the 5300 block of Hunt Master Drive, was arrested March 4 and charged with three counts each of aggravated sexual battery and taking indecent liberties with a child. He is accused of inappropriately touching the boy on several occasions.
The investigation continued after Thomas' arrest and "at this point detectives believe Thomas may have additional victims," police said in a release.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.
