A Chesterfield County man has been indicted in New Kent County on charges related to the overdose death of a 26-year-old woman.

Eric M. Laney, 43, was arrested Thursday and served with grand jury indictments obtained in November that charge him with felony homicide and three counts of distributing a controlled substance in the death of Samantha Nicole Rigdon.

In a release, New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said Laney provided a narcotic that resulted in Rigdon's death at her New Kent home on Jan. 28.

The state medical examiner's office determined that Rigdon died of a drug overdose.

Responding to an email inquiry, the sheriff said "multiple narcotics" were involved and all were opiates.

Laney, who was arrested Thursday, is being held without bond at Henrico Regional Jail East pending an appearance in New Kent Circuit Court.

