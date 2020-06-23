Police lights

A Chesterfield County man has died of injuries he sustained when the car he was driving ran off Belmont Road on Monday afternoon and struck some trees, police said.

Robert S. Webster, 39, of the 4900 block of Land Grant Drive in north Chesterfield, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, police said.

Webster was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger east in the 6800 block of Belmont Road when he ran off the left side of the roadway and struck multiple trees about 4:23 p.m., Lt. Justin Aronzon said in a release.

A preliminary investigation indicates that both speed and not wearing a seat belt contributed to the outcome of this crash, Aronzon said.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (8040 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

