Ambulance lights
Comstock

A Chesterfield County man has died after jumping off a boat into the James River on Saturday.

Search crews on Sunday found the body of 42-year-old Matthew Todd Jackson, a day after officials started their search for his body. The Goochland County Sheriff's Office said Jackson jumped off a boat into the river around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

His body was found Sunday morning.

The Goochland Fire-Rescue Department, Goochland Sheriff’s Office, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Henrico County Division of Fire, Chesterfield Police, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, all took part in the search.

The search was suspended Saturday night because of darkness. When it resumed Sunday morning, crews discovered Jackson's body.

jmattingly@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6012

Twitter: @jmattingly306​

Tags

Education Reporter

Justin Mattingly covers K-12 schools and higher education. A northern New York native and a Syracuse University alumnus, he's worked at the RTD since 2017. You can follow him on Twitter at @jmattingly306.

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription