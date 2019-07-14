A Chesterfield County man has died after jumping off a boat into the James River on Saturday.
Search crews on Sunday found the body of 42-year-old Matthew Todd Jackson, a day after officials started their search for his body. The Goochland County Sheriff's Office said Jackson jumped off a boat into the river around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
His body was found Sunday morning.
The Goochland Fire-Rescue Department, Goochland Sheriff’s Office, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Henrico County Division of Fire, Chesterfield Police, Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, all took part in the search.
The search was suspended Saturday night because of darkness. When it resumed Sunday morning, crews discovered Jackson's body.
