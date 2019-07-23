A Chesterfield County man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the beating death of 80-year-old Johnny Battle, who was killed in an unprovoked attack last year.
Michael Kevin McReynolds, 44, was convicted in March of second-degree murder and was sentenced Tuesday by Richmond Circuit Judge C. N. Jenkins Jr.
Defense attorney Christopher Bradshaw said during Tuesday's sentencing hearing that his client was not in his right mind during the attack, and Bradshaw presented witnesses including doctors who treated McReynolds for post-traumatic stress disorder and military personnel who served with him.
McReynolds was a Marine scout sniper in the 1990s. His service included active-duty tours in hostile theaters, including Bosnia and Liberia.
At trial, several witnesses, including three neighbors and a man who worked at Sam's Tires across the street behind Battle's home, recounted the April 28, 2018, assault in the 3000 block of Decatur Street.
Battle, who was wheelchair-bound, was in his backyard when McReynolds approached on a motorcycle. He first tried to break into the fenced area surrounding the auto shop across the street, then turned toward Battle.
A video filmed by an employee of the auto shop showed McReynolds, who was wearing a helmet, black vest, jeans and boots, using the door and porch railing to leverage his body higher as he kicked and stomped down.
A neighbor called the police, but they didn't initially detain him. The first officer on the scene, Tim Wade, waited for backup, saying: "This guy's not acting right."
"He was pacing back and forth and saying things like, 'Everybody needs to get out of here. I own this block,'" Wade testified.
Morris Everett, a neighbor who was friends with Battle for 40 years, said McReynolds also used racial slurs in his ranting and tried to start one of Battle's prized muscle cars, saying it belonged to him.
Police eventually used a stun gun to subdue McReynolds. Authorities believe McReynolds attacked another man, rendering the 62-year-old unconscious a few blocks away. Charges were never filed in that case.
Battle suffered a fractured bone in his neck; broken ribs on both sides of his body; a punctured lung; hemorrhages in his neck, chest cavity and eyes; as well as bruises and scrapes on his face, arms, back and legs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.