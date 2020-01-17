A man who was shot during a robbery inside his Chesterfield County home on Wednesday has died.
David W. Crostic, 51, of the 14900 block of Rowlett Road, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said Friday.
About 1:39 p.m. Wednesday, Chesterfield police responded to a report of an adult male being shot during a robbery in home in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road. It was reported to police that two unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and demanded money.
Upon receiving money, the suspects shot a man — identified Friday as Crostic — and fled the scene.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and urged anyone with information to call them (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660, or provide information though the P3 app.
Exactly why we should NOT give up our 2nd Amendment Rights !
A citizen gunned down in the living room of his own home and republicans are trying to tell us we don’t need better gun control laws.
Yeah.... right.
Too bad that Crostic was unable to defend his home with any weapon that he desired ... per the Constitution.
Wouldn't happen at my house. I'd put a nice round hole in them
