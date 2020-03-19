Richmond police are asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect in a rape that occurred last summer in South Side.
Police said Victor M. Manuel, 32, of Chesterfield is wanted in connected with a woman’s rape on Aug. 4 in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Avenue.
Anyone with information on Manuel’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
