A 19-year-old Chesterfield County man is wanted in a stabbing that unfolded Sunday in Henrico County.
Charles D. Alexander Jr. is wanted on a charge of malicious wounding in the case.
Police were summoned at 2:27 p.m. Sunday to the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive, located near the intersection of interstates 95 and 295 in Henrico, for the stabbing.
Officers found a woman wounded in a front yard. First-responders rendered aid to the victim, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, the police said Monday.
Authorities released a photo of Alexander that they said was taken early last year. He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing from 148 to 150 pounds. Police ask anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts to notify the authorities immediately.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.