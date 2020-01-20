A Chesterfield County man who authorities said fled home incarceration last month after removing a GPS device that monitored his movements was arrested Monday in Richmond.

Jai Alquan King, 31, who had been on the run since he removed the monitoring device on Dec. 30, was located by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force driving a vehicle about 9:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Willis Road, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

King had been required to wear a GPS ankle monitor while on home incarceration after receiving a 26-month sentence for convictions in Chesterfield for petit larceny and being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

He is now charged with felony escape and a misdemeanor home/electronic incarceration violation. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday on those charged in Chesterfield General District Court.

