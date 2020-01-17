A man who was shot during a robbery inside his Chesterfield County home on Wednesday has died.
David W. Crostic, 51, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said Friday.
About 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Chesterfield police responded to a report of a man who had been shot during a robbery at his home in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road. It was reported to police that two people had forced entry into the residence and demanded money.
Upon receiving money, the two assailants shot a man who lived at the residence — identified Friday as Crostic — and fled the scene.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
It’s tragic to see another citizen gunned down in his own living room. This is the result of a Republican obstruction of common sense gun control laws.
Exactly why we should NOT give up our 2nd Amendment Rights !
Why is that? The guy died and his “defensive” gun was never touched.
A citizen gunned down in the living room of his own home and republicans are trying to tell us we don’t need better gun control laws.
Yeah.... right.
Too bad that Crostic was unable to defend his home with any weapon that he desired ... per the Constitution.
Too bad... as usual... his “defensive” weapon was useless.
Wouldn't happen at my house. I'd put a nice round hole in them
Big talk. But usually the homeowner is under the gun before he even realizes what’s going on.
Sitting around the living room. Off guard feeling b safe and sound watching TV. And two guys burst in with guns drawn.
This is why we seldom see news reports of people fending off a home invasion with there “defensive” weapons. It’s the exception not the rule.
