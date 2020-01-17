Police lights day

A man who was shot during a robbery inside his Chesterfield County home on Wednesday has died.

David W. Crostic, 51, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, police said Friday.

About 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, Chesterfield police responded to a report of a man who had been shot during a robbery at his home in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road. It was reported to police that two people had forced entry into the residence and demanded money.

Upon receiving money, the two assailants shot a man who lived at the residence — identified Friday as Crostic — and fled the scene.

Police said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and urged anyone with information to call them at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.

