A Chesterfield County man has been charged in a shooting that left him and another man wounded after apparently exchanging gunshots Monday evening in Ettrick.
Wallace M. Delk, 29, who lives in the 14200 block of Beachmere Drive, was charged with felonious assault, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a gun after being convicted of a felony.
Police responded about 8:20 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the 21100 block of Chesterfield Avenue. Officers located the man and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
A short time later, another man - later identified as Delk - was found on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights, police said. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that Delk and the other man shot each other.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
