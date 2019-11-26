Police lights

Police are investigating an incident in which a firearm is believed to have been accidentally discharged inside a restroom at the Walmart store at Chattanooga Plaza off Hull Street Road and state Route 288.

No one was shot, and the person who fired the shot has not been located, a spokeswoman for Chesterfield County police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates a firearm was discharged accidentally at about 2:15 p.m. in a restroom, the spokeswoman said.

