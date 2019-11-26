Police are investigating an incident in which a firearm is believed to have been accidentally discharged inside a restroom at the Walmart store at Chattanooga Plaza off Hull Street Road and state Route 288.
No one was shot, and the person who fired the shot has not been located, a spokeswoman for Chesterfield County police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates a firearm was discharged accidentally at about 2:15 p.m. in a restroom, the spokeswoman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Any stray body parts found?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.